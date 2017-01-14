बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट में कुंडेश्वरी की टीम ने बाजी मारी
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 12:53 AM IST
कुंडेश्वरी फुटबॉल क्लब की ओर से आयोजित शहीद स्मृति राज्य स्तरीय फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में कुंडेश्वरी की टीम ने बाजी मारी। शनिवार को कुंडेश्वरी के किसान इंटर कॉलेज परिसर में चल रही सात दिवसीय फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट प्रतियोगिता संपन्न हुई। इसका शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि कुंडेश्वरी ग्राम प्रधान संजय चौधरी ने किया।
पहला सेमीफाइनल मैच रामनगर और हल्द्वानी की टीम के बीच खेला गया। रामनगर की टीम ने 4-0 से हल्द्वानी की टीम को हराया। इसके बाद दूसरा मैच पीरूमदारा और चामुंडा स्प्रोटिन क्लब कुंडेश्वरी टीम के बीच खेला गया। इसमें चामुंडा स्प्रोटिन क्लब कुंडेश्वरी ने 5-4 से मैच जीता। क्लब के सदस्य भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि रविवार को रामनगर और कुंडेश्वरी के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। इस मौके पर मलकीत सिंह, गुरूपेज सिंह, महेश चंद्र मित्तल, हरेंद्र नौगाई, भूपेंद्र सिंह, मुन्नु सिंह सहित अनेक थे।
