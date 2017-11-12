बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पायदान पर सफर करने वाल आठ को पकड़ा
{"_id":"5a0748f24f1c1bec538bc871","slug":"151510426866-udham-singh-nagar-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0920 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:31 AM IST
काशीपुर। आरपीएफ ने निरीक्षण में आठ लोगों को पायदान और महिला कोच में यात्रा करते पकड़ा। शनिवार को इज्जतनगर रेलवे टास्क उपनिरीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह ने टीम के साथ लालकुआं से काशीपुर जाने वाले ट्रेन में निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान टीम ने पायदान पर खड़े होकर सफर करने, अनाधिकृत रूप से खाद्य पदार्थ बेचने, महिला कोच में यात्रा करने, धूम्रपान करते आठ लोगों को पकड़ा। बाद में जमानत पर छोड़ दिया गया है। उधर काशीपुर रेलवे पुलिस ने फाटक के नीचे से निकलने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ अभियान चला कर टांडा उज्जैन रेलवे 45 बी फाटक के नीचे निकलने वाले दो लोगों को पकड़ा। बाद में दोनों को जमानत पर छोड़ दिया।
