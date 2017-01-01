आपका शहर Close

अंगेठी के धुएं से महिला की मौत, पति बेहोश

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:12 PM IST
जखोली ब्लाक के धारकुड़ी गांव में अंगेठी के धुएं से दम घुटने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसका पति बेहोश हो गया।
शनिवार की रात्रि को सोने से पहले सोहन सिंह पंवार ने कमरे में अंगेठी जलाकर रख दी औ फिर दंपति सो गए।

रविवार सुबह 8 बजे तक भी जब, उनका दरवाजा नहीं खुला तो पड़ोसियों ने आवाज दी, लेकिन अंदर से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। इसके बाद लोगों ने दरवाजा तोड़ा तो पाया कि वृद्ध दंपति अपने-अपने बिस्तर में बेसुध पड़े हुए हैं। दोनों को हिलाने-ढुलाने पर पता देखा कि महिला की मौत हो चुकी हैं।

काफी मशक्कत के बाद वृद्ध पंवार को होश आया। उन्होंने बताया कि ठंड से बचने के लिए कमरे में अंगेठी जलाई हुई थी और सभी खिड़की व दरवाजे बंद कर रखे थे।

कुछ देर आग सेकने के बाद उन्हें नींद आ गई, जिस कारण अंगेठी का धुआं पूरे कमरे में भर गया। इधर, जिला पंचायत सदस्य महावीर सिंह पंवार ने घटना पर दुख जताते हुए बताया कि पीड़ित दंपति के बेटों को सूचना दे दी गई है।
