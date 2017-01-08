बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मतदान जागरूकता अभियान हुआ तेज
{"_id":"58726b4c4f1c1b7f02ba7f5d","slug":"voting-was-brisk-awareness-campaign","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"मतदान जागरूकता अभियान हुआ तेज","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:09 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनाव की तिथियां घोषित होते ही जिला निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से तैयारियां जोरों पर है। जनता को मतदान करने के लिए पोस्टर व बैनरों के माध्यम से जागरूक किया जा रहा है।
15 फरवरी को विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए वोट डाले जाने है। ऐसे में प्रशासन की ओर से वोट प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए तमाम उपाय किए जा रहे है।
वर्ष 2012 में जनपद में 68 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था, लेकिन इस बार निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से 80 प्रतिशत तक मतदान का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इन दिनों जिला मुख्यालय में नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों की ओर से लोगों को अधिक से अधिक मतदान के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है।
