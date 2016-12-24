बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भाकियू ने किया उपप्रबंधक का घेराव
भाकियू के बैनर तले किसानों ने उत्तम चीनी मिल के उपप्रबंधक का घेराव करते हुए गन्ना भुगतान करने की मांग की। चेतावनी दी यदि जल्द भुगतान नहीं किया गया तो वह चक्का जाम करेंगे।
शनिवार दोपहर भाकियू के नेतृत्व में किसान उत्तम चीनी मिल परिसर में पहुंचे और मिल उपप्रबंधक लोकेंद्र लांबा का घेराव कर दिया। गुस्साए किसानों का आरोप था कि बाहर से आ रहे गन्ने का प्रबंधन नगद भुगतान कर रहा है। जबकि स्थानीय किसानों को तय 14 दिन में भी भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस सौतेले व्यवहार को वह किसी भी हाल में सहन नहीं करेंगे। इस दौरान मिल के उप प्रबंधक लोकेंद्र लांबा ने किसानों को बताया कि 25 नवंबर तक का भुगतान कर दिया गया है। जबकि अन्य मिलों की ओर से नया भुगतान एक भी रुपये नहीं किया गया है। अगला भुगतान जल्द किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर गढ़वाल मंडल अध्यक्ष संजय चौधरी, मेजर राणा, अरविंद राठी, जनक बिट्टू, सुनील राणा आदि मौजूद रहे।
