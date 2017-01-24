आपका शहर Close

दो पक्षों में चले लाठी डंडे, छह घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो सुल्तानपुर

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 10:07 PM IST
टांडा महतौली गांव में बच्चे की साइकिल से ग्रामीण को टक्कर लगने में एक समुदाय के दो पक्षों में जमकर लाठी-डंडे चले। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने किसी तरह दोनों पक्षों के लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत किया।
मंगलवार शाम करीब छह बजे टांडा महतौली गांव निवासी मतलूब अपने घर के सामने बैठा स्लैब डलवा रहा था। उसी समय पड़ोस में रहने वाले काला का आठ वर्षीय बेटा अपनी साइकिल लेकर रास्ते से गुजर रहा था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अचानक बच्चे की साइकिल अनियंत्रित होकर मतलूब से टकरा गई, जिससे मतलूब ने बच्चे की पिटाई कर दी। बच्चा रोता हुआ अपने घर पहुंचा और मारपीट करने के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस बात को लेकर बच्चे के परिजनों और मतलूब में पहले कहासुनी उसके बाद मारपीट हो गई। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों के लोग लाठी-डंडे लेकर निकल आये और करीब आधा घंटा जमकर मारपीट हुई। किसी ग्रामीण ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने किसी तरह दोनों पक्षों के लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत किया। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों पक्ष एक ही समुदाय के हैं। दोनों ओर से करीब आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हुए हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
