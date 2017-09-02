बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कूसलाधार बारिश से चार मकान जमींदोज, बाल बाल बचे परिजन
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:11 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मंगलौर।
पिछले दो दिन से हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश से कस्बे के चार मकानों की छत गिर गई। ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने घटना की जानकारी ली। घटनाक्रम के मुताबिक नगर के मोहल्ला मलकपुरा में शनिवार रात नसीम, मोहम्मद शफी, नूरहसन और जहीर हसन के घर की छत अचानक गिर गई। बारिश के चलते दो दिन से छतों से मिट्टी गिर रही थी। इसको देखते हुए परिजनों ने रात में ही मकान खाली कर दिया था। सामान मलबे के नीचे दब गया। मकानों के गिरने के साथ ही हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मोहल्ले के लोगों के साथ मिलकर राहत काम में जुट गए। बाद में पता चला कि चारों घरों के लोग बाहर हैं। छतें गिरने से ये चारों परिवार बेघर हो गए हैं, दूसरी ओर ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट मयूर दीक्षित ने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों से घटना की जानकारी ली। पीड़ित परिजनों को नियमानुसार मदद मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया है।
