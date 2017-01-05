आपका शहर Close

टीवी कलाकार हिमांशु सोनी ने की गंगा आरती

{"_id":"586d56914f1c1b945d159650","slug":"tv-actor-himanshu-soni-ganga-aarti","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"टीवी कलाकार हिमांशु सोनी ने की गंगा आरती","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ब्यूरो /अमर उजाला/ऋषिकेश।

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 01:40 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
TV actor Himanshu Soni Ganga Aarti

परमार्थ निकेतन में आयोजित सांध्यकालीन गंगाआरती करते टीवी कलाकार हिमांशु सोनी।PC: amar ujala

चर्चित धारावाहिक नीली छतरी में भगवान शिव का किरदार निभाने वाले हिमांशु सोनी बुधवार शाम परमार्थ निकेतन आश्रम पहुंचे। आश्रम में उन्होंने आश्रम प्रबंधक रामअनंत तिवारी से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान वह परमार्थ निकेतन गंगा घाट पर आयोजित सांध्यकालीन गंगा आरती में शामिल हुए। आश्रम प्रबधंन ने उन्हें साहित्यिक पुस्तक भेंट की।
टीवी कलाकार हिमांशु सोनी ने बताया कि वर्ष 2015 में उन्होंने धारावाहिक नीली छतरी की शूटिंग तीर्थनगरी क्षेत्र के स्वर्गाश्रम, मुनिकीरेती और लक्ष्मण झूला के गंगाघाटों और तटों पर की थी। हिमालय की हसीन और खूबसूरत वादियां उन्हें तीर्थनगरी दुबारा खींच लाईं। इस मौके पर राजेश दीक्षित, नरेंद्र बिष्ट, संदीप भट्ट, अभिनव पोखरियाल आदि शामिल थे।
