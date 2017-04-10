आपका शहर Close

पिथौरागढ़ में नकल करते नहीं पकड़ा गया कोई परीक्षार्थी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पिथौरागढ़। 

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:59 PM IST
Uttarakhand board examinations concluded

सीबीएसई परीक्षाएं PC: अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

पिथौरागढ़।  उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं सोमवार को संपन्न हो गई। जिले में इस बार परीक्षा के दौरान कोई भी नकलची नहीं पकड़ा गया। कुल 96 परीक्षा केंद्रों में हुई परीक्षा के दौरान हाइस्कूल के 211 और इंटर के 162 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। किसी भी केंद्र से किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी सामने नहीं आई।
मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी अशोक कुमार जुकरिया ने बताया कि हाईस्कूल में कुल 8432 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे, लेकिन परीक्षा देने के लिए 8221 परीक्षार्थी ही पहुंचे। इसी तरह इंटर में कुल पंजीकृत 8115 परीक्षार्थियों में से 7953 ने परीक्षा दी। उन्होंने बताया कि हर परीक्षा केंद्र में एक एक केंद्र प्रभारी और कस्टोडियन की तैनाती की गई थी। नकल रोकने के लिए पांच सचल दल टीमों का गठन किया गया था।

कुल 1400 शिक्षकों की कक्ष निरीक्षक के तौर पर ड्यूटी लगाई गई। इस बार मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी ने हर परीक्षा केंद्र में कम से कम एक बार पहुंचने का प्रयास किया। 12 अप्रैल को रामनगर में मूल्यांकन व्यवस्था के बारे में बैठक होगी। उसके बाद मूल्यांकन की तैयारी शुरू कर दी जाएगी। 17 अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाले मूल्यांकन के लिए केएनयू राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज और मिशन इंटर कॉलेज में मूल्यांकन केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हर परीक्षा केंद्र में शिक्षकों ने निष्ठा के साथ ड्यूटी का निर्वाह किया।
