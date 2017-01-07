बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टेट बैंक को कैश मिला, लोगों को राहत
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 10:42 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़ स्टेट बैंक में भुगतान प्राप्त करने के लिए पहुंचे ग्राहक
PC: अमर उजाला
कई दिनों से कैश की किल्लत झेल रहे स्टेट बैंक की मुख्य शाखा को शनिवार को रिजर्व बैंक से 27.50 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मिल गई है। धारचूला और डीडीहाट ब्रांच को भी 19.50 करोड़ रुपए मिल गए हैं। बैंक ने कैश आते ही भुगतान की राशि फिर से 24 हजार रुपए प्रति सप्ताह कर दी और सभी एटीएम में पैसा डाल दिया है। एटीएम में 500 के नोट पड़ने से अब 4500 रुपए की निकासी होने लगी है। स्टेट बैंक ने अपने 15 एटीएम में पांच करोड़ रुपए डाल दिए हैं।
स्टेट बैंक के सीनियर रोकड़ अधिकारी एसएस रावत ने बताया कि स्टेट बैंक के सभी एटीएम अब काम करने लगे हैं। कैश आने से बैंक आ रहे ग्राहकों की परेशानी काफी हद तक कम हो गई है। शनिवार को पेंशनरों और वेतनभोगियों को भुगतान मिलने लगा। शुक्रवार तक कैश की कमी के कारण बैंक मात्र दस हजार रुपए का ही भुगतान कर रहा था। बैंक को मिली यह राशि अगले 15 दिन तक आसानी से चल जाएगी। एटीएम में पैसा पड़ने से बैंकों की भीड़ भी कम होने लगी है।
छोटे नोट भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में पहुंचे
स्टेट बैंक के डिप्टी मैनेजर मुन्ना गिरी गोस्वामी ने बताया के बैंक में अब 50, 100, 500 और 2000 सभी तरह के नोट आ चुके हैं। नगर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बैंकों को उनकी लिमिट के हिसाब से पैसे दिए जा रहे हैं। अब तक झूलाघाट एसबीआई को 5 लाख, जाजरदेवल को 20 लाख, ऐंचोली को 55 लाख, वड्डा को 55 लाख, ग्रामीण बैंक को 1 करोड़, जिला सहकारी बैंक को 1 करोड़ और अन्य सभी बैंकों को 20 से 30 लाख तक दे दिए गए हैं।
देवलथल में स्टाफ की कमी से लोग परेशान
स्टेट बैंक की देवलथल शाखा में क्लर्क के तीन पद रिक्त चल रहे हैं। इससे सैनिक बहुल इस क्षेत्र के लोग खासे परेशान हैं। जिला पंचायत सदस्य जगदीश कुमार और प्रधान शंकर सिंह सामंत ने स्टेट बैंक के उपमहाप्रबंधक से मांग की कि तत्काल बैंक में स्टाफ भेजा जाए। देवलथल में एटीएम भी नहीं है। सभी खाताधारक काउंटर से ही भुगतान लेते हैं।
