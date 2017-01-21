आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

स्कीइंग के साथ हिमालय बचाओ की शपथ ली

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुनस्यारी

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 10:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Save the Himalayas sworn skiing

मुनस्यारी के बेटुलीधार में स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण लेते युवाPC: अमर उजाला

बीएडीपी योजना के तहत बेटुलीधार में चल रहे स्कीइंग प्रशिक्षण के दौरान युवाओं ने हिमालय बचाओ की शपथ भी ली। शनिवार को तीसरे दिन 16 युवाओं ने स्कीइंग प्रशिक्षण में हिस्सा लिया। स्कीइंग शुरू करने से पहले बेटुलीधार में सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। 22 जनवरी की शाम प्रशिक्षणार्थी शहीद स्मारक में शहीदों के नाम पर दीये जलाएंगे।
कुमाऊं मंडल विकास निगम के साहसिक पर्यटन प्रबंधक दिनेश गुरुरानी ने बताया कि बेटुलीधार में पर्याप्त मात्रा में बर्फ है और स्कीइंग प्रशिक्षण में कोई परेशानी नहीं हो रही है। एक बैच को एक हफ्ते तक प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा और एक महीने तक यह कार्यक्रम चलता रहेगा। सुबह के समय बर्फ पर पाला गिरने से फिसलन हो रही है। इसलिए धूप आने के बाद ही प्रशिक्षण शुरू किया जा रहा है। बेटुलीधार में इतनी ज्यादा बर्फ है कि यह मार्च तक पिघलने वाली नहीं है। मुख्य प्रशिक्षक लक्ष्मण राम ने शनिवार को युवाओं को बैलेंस बनाने के तरीके समझाए। प्रशिक्षण देने में खुशाल राम, गिरीश, प्रदीप, प्रमोद सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण अगले माह भी चलेगा
खलियाटॉप एवं बेटुलीधार में इस समय मौजूद पर्याप्त बर्फ और अभी बर्फ पड़ने की संभावना बनी होने से यह उम्मीद जाग रही है कि दोनों स्थानों पर फरवरी में भी स्कीइंग का प्रशिक्षण आसानी से किया जाएगा। साहसिक खेलों से जुड़ी संस्थाएं मौसम के मिजाज से काफी खुश हैं। ज्यादा बर्फ में स्कीइंग प्रशिक्षण आसानी से हो जाता है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

skiing training

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss : मनवीर से अंडे फुड़वाएंगे शाहरुख, सलमान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shahrukh khan coming to bigg boss house

इन प्राकृतिक तरीकों से घर पर बनाएं ब्लीच, त्वचा को नहीं होगा नुकसान

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
natural ways of making bleach

सोई हुई लड़कियों को गंदे तरीके से उठाते हैं लड़के, देखिए जापान का अजीब गेम शो

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Weird Game Show Of Japan Where Women Sleeps Cutely

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बेटे ने हासिल किया ऐसा मुकाम, पहली ही कोशिश में बना सीए

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Security Guard Son Becomes CA Exam In First Attempt

पीरियड्स के दौरान नहीं करने चाहिए ये काम, पड़ सकते हैं भारी

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
mistakes that most of the women make during periods

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

आरक्षण पर मायावती

RSS की आरक्षण खत्म करने की मांग पर भड़की माया, कहा- कभी खत्म नहीं होने देंगे

Mayawati reacts on reservation issue raised by RSS.

Most Read

सपा ने कहा- करीब-करीब टूट गया गठबंधन, कांग्रेस बोली- - कल पता चलेगा

akhilesh yadav says alliance is poosible with congress
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिवपाल समर्थकों ने बनाया नया संगठन, नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

shivpal supporters created new organization
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की सूची में कुछ नाम बदले, कुछ निरस्त, यहां देखें

correction in akhilesh yadav list
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बोले राजा भइया- नहीं है गठबंधन की जरूरत, अकेले ही जीत लेंगे चुनाव

there is no need of alliance with congress
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

...तो सीएम हरीश रावत इन दो सीटों से चुनाव में ठोकेंगे ताल?

harish rawat may contest in election from two seats
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीजेपी को झटका, पूर्व विधायक ने थामा अखिलेश का हाथ

shiv singh chak joins samajwadi party
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top