अवैध खनन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:39 PM IST
अवैध खनन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते डुंगरा गांव के लोग
इस तहसील के धारीजोशी और डुंगरा गांव की सीमा पर लंबे समय से जारी अवैध खनन के परेशान ग्रामीणों ने बृहस्पतिवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया। कहा कि खनन के लिए लगातार विस्फोटकों का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। खनन के दौरान लगातार पत्थर और मलबा गिर रहा है। इस कारण गंभीर घटना की आशंका बनी है। इस मामले की जानकारी एक सप्ताह पहले गांव के लोगों ने जिलाधिकारी को दी थी, लेकिन अब तक कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया।
धारीजोशी की प्रधान हेमा जोशी और डुंगरा की प्रधान रेखा देवी की ओर से डीएम को दिए गए ज्ञापन में कहा गया कि यदि खनन का विरोध किया गया तो माफिया लोगों को धमकाता है। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि खनन के लिए रात आठ बजे से विस्फोट किया जाता है। इससे बच्चे दहशत में आ रहे हैं।
एसडीएम एसके पांडे ने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच कर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रदर्शन में लक्ष्मण कुमार, राम सिंह, चंदन सिंह, भगवान सिंह, हिमांशु तिवारी, दीवान सिंह, दीपक सिंह, उमेद सिंह, पुष्कर सिंह आदि शामिल थे।
