बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कर्जमाफी की मांग को लेकर 34वें दिन भी आंदोलन में डटे रहे किसान
{"_id":"59a2fee64f1c1b6f178b4725","slug":"141503854310-pithoragarh-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u091c\u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 34\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 10:52 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़। कर्ज माफी की मांग को लेकर किसान 34वें दिन भी आंदोलन पर डटे रहे। किसानों ने केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्यमंत्री अजय टम्टा और वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत के जिले के दौरे पर होने के बावजूद किसानों से नहीं मिलने पर नाराजगी जताई।
अनशन स्थल पर हुई सभा में किसानों ने कहा कि सरकार किसानों की अनदेखी कर रही है। किसान पिछले 34 दिन से क्रमिक अनशन चला रहे हैं। दो दिन तक कपड़ा राज्यमंत्री जिले के दौरे पर रहे। वित्त मंत्री भी दो दिन तक जिले में रहे, लेकिन दोनों मंत्रियों ने किसानों से बात करना तक उचित नहीं समझा।
कहा है कि मांग पूरी होने तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। किसान संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष जोशी, संरक्षक शंकर राम कोहली, गोविंद राम गौतम, जगदीश विश्वकर्मा, महावीर राम, ऊर्बा दत्त भट्ट ने विचार रखे। रविवार को प्रह्लाद राम, बलवीर चंद, सुरेंद्र राम, सुभाष चंद्र जोशी क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a26dd54f1c1bac248b456e","slug":"amy-jackson-photo-shoot-for-fhm-india-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u090f\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0928, \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a265314f1c1b737d8b45fe","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-still-angry-with-shahrukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a25f844f1c1bdb7a8b458a","slug":"dont-have-these-fruits-at-night-otherwise-you-will-become-ill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932, \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a250774f1c1b20498b4b6e","slug":"baadshaho-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-for-rocky-star","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a253e44f1c1bf61e8b4e35","slug":"salman-khan-complete-29-years-in-film-industry-he-did-not-break-his-no-kiss-clause","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"29 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b 'KISS' \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a2a4ac4f1c1b93778b458e","slug":"sushil-modi-take-a-dig-at-lalu-after-fake-pictures-of-patna-rally","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, ANI \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a019aa4f1c1b8f418b4adb","slug":"seize-all-properties-of-ram-rahim-orders-highcourt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a2ce804f1c1b16348b4879","slug":"kc-tyagi-take-a-dig-at-sharad-yadav-for-attending-lalu-yadavs-rally","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a2eba94f1c1b6e458b47cd","slug":"bus-accident-four-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, 30 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0916-\u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a03f024f1c1bcf058b4a69","slug":"bjp-mp-sakshi-maharaj-supports-ram-raheem-and-says-he-is-a-noble-soul","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0935\u094b \u090f\u0915 '\u092a\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"59a155c34f1c1b18718b461f","slug":"pm-modi-skips-lunch-hosted-by-nitish-tejashwi-yadav-took-a-pot-shot","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940,\u00a0\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a15d1e4f1c1b28718b4669","slug":"top-ganesh-chaturthi-songs-best-devotional-hindi-songs-and-bhajans-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a128f24f1c1b68188b4b76","slug":"shad-azimabadi-shayar-of-mysticism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0936\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1337a4f1c1b442f8b4638","slug":"satish-kumar-mastishk-bin-lagi-yeh-aag-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0917?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!