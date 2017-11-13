Download App
हैदराबाद के बच्चे का दूसरे दिन भी पता नहीं चला

Haldwani Bureau

Haldwani Bureau

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:46 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। हैदराबाद से लापता बच्चे का दूसरे दिन भी पता नहीं चल सका। पुलिस के साथ बाल कल्याण समिति (सीडब्ल्यूसी) की टीम बच्चे की तलाश में जुट गई है। हैदराबाद के महबूबनगर निवासी मो. साबिर का चार साल का बेटा मोइन 2014 में ट्रेन से लापता हो गया था। व्हाट्स एप से पता चला कि उसका बेटा हल्द्वानी में आया था। इसी आधार पर बेटे का पता लगाने के लिए हल्द्वानी आया है। कोतवाली पुलिस ने बच्चे की तलाश के लिए बद्रीपुरा निवासी देवेंद्र सैनी से संपर्क किया लेकिन सही समय पता न होने के कारण बच्चे के बारे में जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी। कोतवाली पुलिस के पांच कर्मचारी उपनिरीक्षक अमर सिंह अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में दिनभर पुराने रजिस्टरों से मिलान करते रहे लेकिन बच्चे की सटीक जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी। इधर सीडब्ल्यूसी भी लापता बच्चे की तलाश में जुट गई है। एसएसआई मनोहर सिंह दसौनी का कहना है कि दिनभर के प्रयास में बच्चे का पता नहीं चल सका। पुलिस ने उसके पिता के ठहरने का इंतजाम किया है ताकि बच्चे को ढूंढकर उसके पिता को सौंपा जा सके।
