बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रकाश पर्व पर लगा कीर्तन दरबार
{"_id":"599b4fe34f1c1ba80e8b4a83","slug":"91503350755-nainital-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 02:55 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के पहले प्रकाश उत्सव गुरपुरब की संध्या पर राजपुरा स्थित गुरुद्वारा दुख निवारण साहिब में शाम को गुरमत समागम और कीर्तन दरबार का आयोजन किया गया।
दीवान की शुरुआत ज्ञानी हरभजन सिंह ने रहरास साहिब के पाठ से की। श्री केशगढ़ साहिब से आए ज्ञानी कर्मवीर सिंह और साथियों ने कीर्तन किया। दिल्ली से आए ज्ञानी योगेंद्र सिंह पारस ने गुरपुरब के महत्व के बारे में लोगों को जानकारी दी। श्री दरबार साहब अमृतसर से आए ज्ञानी जबरतोड़ सिंह ने शबद गायन कर संगत को निहाल किया। मंगलवार को मुख्य आयोजन में सुबह पांच बजे से कीर्तन दरबार और गुरमत समागम के भव्य दीवान सजाए जाएंगे। दोपहर तीन बजे तक गुरवाणी प्रवाह निर्बाध रूप से चलेगा। लंगर के लिए करीब 50 सेवादार जुटे हुए हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599bf54f4f1c1b675e8b4a7f","slug":"shah-rukh-kajol-cute-son-from-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham-is-now-a-hottie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e', \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf1da4f1c1b60338b4e90","slug":"triple-talaq-by-kamal-amrohi-to-meena-kumari-ruined-her-life-triple-talaq-supreme-court-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd68a4f1c1b946e8b49d3","slug":"telugu-superstar-allu-arjun-unknown-facts-fees-and-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd2274f1c1b91788b49b5","slug":"these-are-the-best-dance-exercise-trends-which-easily-beat-going-to-the-gym","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0932\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599bfec44f1c1b50038b4581","slug":"darul-uloom-from-deoband-said-on-the-divorce-decision-of-three","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0932 \u0909\u0932\u0942\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5999e1404f1c1b28388b46d4","slug":"minor-brothers-and-sisters-run-from-house-after-parents-scolded","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0917 \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599c16524f1c1b38788b47b8","slug":"jasoda-ben-arrives-at-udaipur-before-pm-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599ac3da4f1c1bb9368b45de","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-tweets-in-favour-of-shikshamitra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u200c\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f, \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599be9334f1c1bc8528b4952","slug":"jamiat-ulama-e-hind-national-president-madni-said-three-divorces","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"#TripleTalaq \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0926\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0916\u091f\u0916\u091f\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599b064f4f1c1bd74a8b48f6","slug":"mayawati-refused-to-come-in-lalu-rally-be-held-in-27-august-even-mulayam-hope-also-less","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!