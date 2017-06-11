बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहर में 300 लोग पीलिया की चपेट में
Updated Sun, 11 Jun 2017 11:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
शहर में गंदा पानी पीने से 300 लोग पीलिया की चपेट में आ गए हैं। नगर निगम और जलसंस्थान की लापरवाही के कारण लोग सीवर का पानी पीने के लिए मजबूर हैं। ये हाल तब है जब शहर की 60 प्रतिशत आबादी आरओ का पानी पी रही है।
रविवार को अमर उजाला की टीम ने आवास विकास, सुभाष नगर और जवाहर कालोनी वार्ड नंबर चार का जायजा लिया। आवास विकास क्षेत्र में 20 परिवारों के सभी सदस्यों को पीलिया होने की जानकारी मिली।
इसके बाद टीम सुभाष नगर पहुंची। यहां 25 परिवार के लोगों ने अपनी रिपोर्ट दिखाते हुए पीलिया की शिकायत की। साथ ही पानी में सीवर की बदबू आने की बात कही। इसके बाद टीम वार्ड नंबर चार जवाहर कालोनी पहुंची। यहां सबसे अधिक पीलिया की शिकायत मिली। यहां 200 लोग पीलिया की चपेट में पाए गए।
ये हॉल तब है जब अमर उजाला की टीम ने मात्र तीन वार्ड की तीन कालोनियों का ही जायजा लिया। इस हिसाब से पूरी नगर निगम क्षेत्र में सैकड़ों लोग गंदे पानी का सेवन कर रहे हैं।
