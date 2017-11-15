बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पदमावती फिल्म के प्रदर्शन पर रोक लगाने की मांग
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:36 AM IST
बाजपुर। महारानी पद्मावती पर बनी फिल्म के प्रदर्शन पर प्रतिबंध लगाने को लेकर मंगलवार को लोगों ने एसडीएम के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा।
इस दौरान सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बिट्टू चौहान के नेतृत्व में रिंकू , जितेंद्र, पवन, गजेंद्र सिंह, राकेश, संजय चौहान, संजय, विकास आदि थे।
