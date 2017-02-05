आपका शहर Close

गुलदार ने महिला पर किया हमला

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला कोटद्वार

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 10:14 PM IST
यमकेश्वर। यमकेश्वर ब्लाक की ग्राम पंचायत आवई के उपगांव चोपड़ा में एक महिला पर गुलदार ने हमला कर दिया। लोगों ने शोर मचाकर गुलदार को भगाया।
रविवार की सुबह चोपड़ा निवासी कंठेश्वर डबराल की पत्नी शोभा देवी (40) सुबह करीब पांच बजे भैंस को घास देने के लिए गोशाला गई थी।  वहां पर पहले से ही घात लगाए बैठे गुलदार ने अचानक महिला पर हमला कर दिया। इस पर अन्य ग्रामीणों ने शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया, जिससे गुलदार वहां से भाग गया। गुलदार के हमले से ग्रामीणों में भय है। उन्होंने वन विभाग से सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।
ग्राम प्रधान आवई मुकेश सिंह ने बताया कि इस संबंध में वन विभाग को अवगत कर दिया गया है। इससे पहले गुलदार ने 26 जनवरी को यमकेश्वर ब्लाक के ग्राम डेवराना में तीन वर्षीय अभिषेक पुत्र अमरीश को अपना शिकार बनाया था। वन विभाग ने गांव में दो पिंजरे लगा रखे हैं तथा वन विभाग की एक टीम लगातार गांव में सर्च अभियान चला रही है।
