पहले दिन ही जाम से जूझी धर्मनगरी
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 11:20 PM IST
जाम का झाम
नए साल पर बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं के आने और पुलिस की व्यवस्थाएं तार-तार हो जाने के कारण दिनभर यातायात व्यवस्था पटरी से उतरी रही। जिलाधिकारी हरबंस सिंह चुघ की गाड़ी भी जाम में फंसी रही।
रविवार को नए साल के पहले ही दिन यातायात व्यवस्था बुरी तरह चरमरा गई। विशेषकर देवपुरा चौक से लेकर पोस्ट ऑफिस तिराहे तक वाहन रेंगरेंग कर निकल रहे थे। इसी दौरान यहां से गुजर रहे जिलाधिकारी हरबंस सिंह चुघ भी ललतारौ पुल के पास जाम में फंस गए। डीएम के गनर ने उतरकर वाहन को निकालना चाहा लेकिन कामयाबी नहीं मिली। रेंग रेंग कर ही डीएम का वाहन आगे बढ़ पाया। ललतारौ पुल, पोस्ट ऑफिस तिराहा, चंडी चौक से लेकर निरंजनी अखाड़ा रोड समेत सभी चौराहे वाहनों से जाम रहे। यही हाल उत्तरी हरिद्वार क्षेत्र का भी रहा। शहर में कई कई प्वाइंट पर पुलिस भी देखने को नहीं मिली। हरिद्वार-दिल्ली राजमार्ग पर भी वाहन रेंग रेंग कर निकलते रहे।
