वॉयस ऑफ उत्तराखंड के लिए 60 कलाकारों ने ऑडिशन दिया
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 10:32 PM IST
PC: अमर उजाला
जिला मुख्यालय में मंगलवार को वॉयस ऑफ उत्तराखंड प्रतियोगिता में 60 कलाकारों ने ऑडिशन दिया। नगरपालिका के सभागार में फास्ट ग्रोइंग एकेडमी के तत्वावधान में चले ऑडिशन में कलाकारों ने हिंदी, कुमाऊंनी भाषा में एक से बढ़कर एक शानदार गीतों की प्रस्तुतियां दी।
एकेडमी की ओर से प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में उत्तराखंड की आवाज के लिए कलाकारों के ऑडिशन लिए जा रहे हैं। प्रत्येक जिले से तीन-तीन प्रतिभागियों का चयन किया जाएगा। देहरादून में होने वाली फाइनल प्रतियोगिता में शिरकत करेंगे। एकेडमी के डायरेक्टर प्रदीप सेक्रियाल ने बताया कि ऑडिशन के परिणामों की घोषणा जल्द की जाएगी।
उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में शामिल होने के इच्छुक प्रतिभागी जो किसी कारणवश ऑडिशन में प्रतिभाग नहीं कर पाए वह अल्मोड़ा जिला मुख्यालय में 20 जनवरी को होने वाले अगले ऑडिशन में शामिल हो सकते हैं। ऑडिशन के संचालन में मुकेश बिष्ट, गंगा सिंह पाटनी, अनिल बोहरा, भुवन बसानी, सूरज विश्वकर्मा आदि ने सहयोग दिया।
