फिर उठा रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं का नारा
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 10:55 PM IST
PC: अमर उजाला
जिले में बुनियादी सुविधाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे गांवों में इन दिनों फिर से रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं की आवाज बुलंद होने लगी है। बाराकोट विकासखंड के काकड़ खतेड़ी ग्राम पंचायत के जिंडी और ढुंगा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने इस बार यह फैसला किया है। यहां आजादी के सात दशक बाद भी सड़क सुविधा नहीं पहुंच सकी है। जबकि यह दोनों ही गांव सैनिक बाहुल्य हैं तथा यहां 65 परिवार निवास करते हैं।
पूर्व सैनिक ललित सिंह अधिकारी का कहना है कि ग्राम प्रधान से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री तक समय समय पर अपनी समस्या पहुंचाए जाने के बाद भी गांवों को सड़क सुविधा नहीं मिल पाई। वर्ष 2014-15 में सड़क को स्वीकृति मिली तो गांव के ही अन्य लोग विरोध में उतर आए। जिसके बाद सड़क निर्माण लटक गया। उनका कहना है कि सड़क सुविधा के अभाव में यहां के ग्रामीणों को कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
गांव में गर्भवती महिलाओं, बुजुर्गों तथा बीमार व्यक्तियों को समय से चिकित्सा सुविधा नहीं मिल पाती है। इस कारण अब ग्रामीणों ने अपनी आवाज शासन प्रशासन तक पहुंचाने के लिए विधानसभा चुनाव के बहिष्कार का निर्णय लिया है।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
