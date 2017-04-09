बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आठ दिन में साइकिल से पूर्णागिरि पहुंचा मुरादाबाद का युवक
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 10:48 PM IST
कुलदीप सक्सेना
PC: अमर उजाला
मां पूर्णागिरि में अटूट श्रद्धा रखने वाले मुरादाबाद के 48 वर्षीय कुलदीप सक्सेना साइकिल से पूर्णागिरि पहुंचे हैं। पिछले बीस साल से जोकर के भेष में साइकिल से दर्शन को आते हैं। वह देश में अमन और शांति की कामना करने यहां पूजा के लिए आते हैं।
मुरादाबाद के ग्राम सहसपुर बिलारी के रहने वाले कुलदीप ने बताया वह हर पेट को रोटी, हर हाथ को काम, हर सिर को छत, हर तन को वस्त्र और हर एक को सुखी देखना चाहता है। जोकर बनकर मां पूर्णागिरि के दर्शन के लिए आने का उसका उद्देश्य सफर में मिलने वाले लोगों को हंसाकर उनका दुख बांटना है। बताया कि 1977 में उन्होंने संकल्प लिया था कि वे जोकर के भेष में हर साल मां पूर्णागिरि के दर्शन को आएंगे और उसी संकल्प को वह पूरा रहा है। आठ दिन साइकिल से सफर तय कर उसने मां पूर्णागिरि के दर्शन किए।
