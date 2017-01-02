आपका शहर Close

धपोली के गंगानाथ मंदिर में बैसी पूजन शुरू

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कांडा (बागेश्वर)।

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:52 PM IST
Temple of Bageshwar

बागेश्वर का मंदिरPC: अमर उजाला

कांडा (बागेश्वर)। ग्राम पंचायत धपोली के श्री श्री 1008 गंगानाथ के पावनधाम में बैसी पूजन शुरू हो गई है। पूजा शुरू होते ही वहां श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ जुटनी शुरू हो गई है। मंदिर में सुबह गणेश पूजन और कलश स्थापित किया गया। इसके बाद गंगानाथ समेत विभिन्न देवी-देवताओं का आह्वान किया गया।
डित दीप चंद्र पांडे ने दुर्गा सप्तशती और विष्णु सहस्रनाम का पाठ किया। पूजा स्थल पर देर रात तक भजन, कीर्तन गाए जा रहे हैं। महाआरती के दौरान देवी-देवताओं ने अवतरित होकर लोगों को इच्छित वर दिए। मंदिर कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गुसांई सिंह धपोला ने बताया कि नौ जनवरी को भंडारे के साथ पूजा का समापन होगा। उन्होंने अनुष्ठान में सभी से बढ़-चढ़कर शामिल होकर प्रसाद ग्रहण करने की अपील की है।
 
﻿