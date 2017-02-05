आपका शहर Close

अवैध शराब की बिक्री रोकने के निर्देश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बागेश्वर।

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:31 AM IST
Instructions to prevent wine

wine SalesPC: अमर उजाला

बागेश्वर। एसपी सुखवीर सिंह ने शनिवार को सभी थाना और चौकी प्रभारियों की अपराध समीक्षा बैठक में जरूरी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने विधानसभा चुुनावों को देखते हुए शराब की अवैध बिक्री पर सख्ती से अंकुश लगाने को कहा। एसपी ने सभी थाना और चौकी प्रभारियों से अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में शांति व्यवस्था के लिए सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनावों में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखना जरूरी है।
यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए वाहनों की चेकिंग करने के निर्देश भी प्रभारियों को दिए। एसपी ने चुनावों को देखते हुए शस्त्र जमा कराने के निर्देश भी थाना प्रभारियों को दिए। उन्होंने बागेश्वर में उत्तरायणी मेले के दौरान नकली नोट पकड़ने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाली महिला पीआरडी जवान प्रेमा खेतवाल, सुनीता पांडे को भी पुरस्कृत किया। दोनों को एक-एक हजार रुपए, प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। बैठक में सीओ आरएस नगन्याल, मोहन चंद्र जोशी, कोतवाल टीआर वर्मा सहित सभी थाना, चौकी प्रभारी थे। 
