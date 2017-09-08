Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

पंचायत अधिकारियों का दूूसरे चरण का आंदोलन 11 से

Haldwani Bureau

Haldwani Bureau

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:55 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
बागेश्वर। लंबित पांच समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने से ग्राम पंचायत विकास अधिकारियों में रोष है। गुस्साए ऐसोसिएशन के जिला इकाई के पदाधिकारियों ने जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। इसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि पिछले दिनों भी ऐसोसिएशन ने इन समस्याओं को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया था, लेकिन आज तक समस्याओं का समाधान नही हो सका है।
उन्होंने चेेतावनी दी है कि यदि उनकी पद से पद पर पदोन्नति समेत कुल पांच मांगें शीघ्र पूरी नहीं हुई तो 11 सितंबर को डीपीआरओ कार्यालय में तालाबंदी करके धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में ऐसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश चंद्र कांडपाल, उपाध्यक्ष प्रमोद मिश्रा, सचिव कुंदन प्रसाद और कोषाध्यक्ष राजन जोशी शामिल हैं।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

ये बच्चा है या अजूबा? पैदा होने से पहले ही आ गए दांत

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Baby born with seven teeth at Ahmedabad in Gujarat

गर्दन से ही उठा लेता है इतनी भारी-भरकम चीज, बॉडी देखकर स्टंट पर यकीन करना है मुश्किल

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Watch How Indian Teen lifts 50 kilogram Weight Using Shoulder Blades Only

इस शख्स ने पैसों से किया ऐसा खिलवाड़, बन गई इतनी खूबसूरत चीजें...

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Coin structures made by Japanese artist is beautiful thing you will see today

अब ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चलीं शिबानी दांडेकर, देखें बोल्ड फोटोशूट

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
take a look of Actress and singer Shibani Dandekar latest photo shoot

गर्भवती महिला ने मधुमक्खियों के साथ करवाया अनोखा फोटोशूट, देखें तस्वीरें

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Pregnant mother weird maternity photo shoot with honey bees

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Read

राम रहीम के खिलाफ जेल में कैदियों ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल

Prisoners started hunger strike against Ram Rahim
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मोदी की कैबिनेट से बाहर होने पर कलराज मिश्र ने दिया बयान, जानें- क्या बोले

Kalraj mishra speaks on resigning from Modi cabinet.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पाक-चीन सीमा पर बसे गांवों से पलायन, संघ ने कहा- असुरक्षित हो जाएंगी सीमाएं 

RSS is worried on Pak-China border villages migrations 
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

यूपी में चार आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले, देखें- किसे, कहां मिली तैनाती

four IPS transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बिहार: टूट की कगार पर कांग्रेस, JDU में शामिल हो सकते हैं 14 बागी MLA

Congress legislative party in Bihar is on the verge of split 14 party MLAs
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लालू के वार पर त्यागी का पलटवार, कहा- ये BJP का आतंरिक फेरबदल था NDA का नहीं

RJD chief lalu yadav speaks about cabinet reshuffle and nitish kumar
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!