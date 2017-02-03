बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टाटा सूमो खाई में गिरी, पांच घायल
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:32 PM IST
दुर्घटना
PC: amar ujala
रानीखेत (अल्मोड़ा)। तहसील के सुदूरवर्ती क्षेत्र भैंसोली से रानीखेत आ रही टाटा सूमो विशुवा जॉब के पास अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में जा गिरी, दुर्घटना में चालक सहित पांच लोग घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को यहां राजकीय अस्पताल लाया गया। गंभीर रूप से घायल चालक को एसटीएच हल्द्वानी रेफर कर दिया गया है। तीमारदारों ने अस्पताल की अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर आक्रोश भी जताया है।
शुक्रवार की तड़के टाटा सूमो यूए 01-3754 भैंसोली से सवारी लेकर रानीखेत की तरफ आ रही थी। सूमो में चालक सहित पांच लोग सवार थे। भैंसोली और टनवानी के बीच विशुवा जॉब पर पहुंचते ही सूमो अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में गिर गई। दुर्घटना में चालक नरेंद्र सिंह जलाल पुत्र भीम सिंह जलाल, मालती देवी पत्नी भूपेंद्र सिंह, धनुली देवी पत्नी लाल सिंह, त्रिलोक सिंह पुत्र सदे सिंह, सदे सिंह पुत्र गाजे सिंह सभी भैंसोली निवासी घायल हो गए।
स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सभी घायलों को अन्य वाहनों के माध्यम से यहां राजकीय अस्पताल लाया गया। गंभीर रूप से घायल चालक नरेंद्र सिंह जलाल को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टरों ने एसटीएच हल्द्वानी रेफर कर दिया गया है, जबकि अन्य घायलों का यहीं उपचार चल रहा है। डॉ. दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि घायलों की हालत अब खतरे से बाहर हैं। इधर अस्पताल की अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर तीमारदारों में नाराजगी देखने को मिली। कहा कि अस्पताल में एक्सरे मशीन तक काम नहीं कर रही है।
