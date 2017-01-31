आपका शहर Close

शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए फ्लैग मार्च निकाला    

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, अल्मोड़ा।

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 10:43 PM IST
Flag march for peaceful polls

रानीखेत में फ्लैग मार्च करते एसएसबी और पुलिस के जवान।PC: अमर उजाला

15 फरवरी को प्रस्तावित विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर पुलिस और प्रशासन ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। पोलिंग बूथों पर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए पुलिस ने बाहर से आए पीएसी, होमगार्ड, अर्धसैनिक बलों के साथ पूरे नगर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला और क्षेत्रवासियों को  मतदान के दौरान अप्रिय घटना को हर संभव रोकने का भरोसा दिलाया। एसडीएम रिटर्निंग आफीसर रजा अब्बास, सीओ कमल राम, कोतवाल संजय गर्ब्याल के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ों जवानों ने विजय चौक से लेकर रोडवेज स्टेशन, सदर बाजार, गांधी चौक, सुभाष चौक, केमू स्टेशन तक फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। मार्च में पुलिस, यातायात पुलिस, पीएससी, एसएसबी के जवान शामिल थे।  
Browse By Tags

ranikhet almora

