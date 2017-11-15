Download App
बैडमिंटन में एसएसबी रानीखेत सीमांत मुख्यालय का दबदबा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो रानीखेत (अल्मोड़ा)।

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:28 PM IST
Badminton headquarter of SSB Ranikhet Frontier Headquarters

एसएसबी सीमांत मुख्यालय में चैंपियन खिलाड़ियों को ट्राफी प्रदान करते महानिरीक्षक।PC: अमर उजाला

सिलिगुड़ी आसाम में आयोजित 12वीं अंतर सीमांत बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता में रानीखेत स्थित एसएसबी सीमांत मुख्यालय की टीम ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। मुख्यालय के महानिरीक्षक सरवन कुमार ने खिलाड़ियों का यहां पहुंचने पर सम्मान किया। प्रतियोगिता में गुवाहाटी, सिलिगुड़ी, पटना, लखनऊ, दिल्ली और रानीखेत की टीमों ने भाग लिया।
सीमांत मुख्यालय के प्रचार अधिकारी अनूप चौधरी ने बताया कि यह प्रतियोगिता आठ से 10 नवंबर तक  आयोजित हुई। रानीखेत की टीम का नेतृत्व द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी हरी प्रकाश, उप कमांडेंट आरके मोराल, सहायक कमांडेंट सीजेड सोगलियाना और बीएस मेहरा ने किया। रानीखेत सीमांत के खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में सीमांत सिलिगुड़ी की टीम को हराकर ओवरऑल चैंपियनशिप अपने नाम की। सिंगल्स में उप कमांडेंट आरके मोराल चैंपियन बने, जबकि डबल्स में उनकी टीम उप विजेता रही।

खिलाड़ियों का यहां पहुंचने पर भव्य स्वागत किया, महानिरीक्षक सरवन कुमार ने खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं और भविष्य में भी इसी तरह के प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद जताई। उन्होंने चैंपियन टीम को ट्राफी भी प्रदान की।
Your Story has been saved!