एबीवीपी ने वामपंथियों का पुतला फूंका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, अल्मोड़ा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 10:34 PM IST
ABVP blow the effigy of the leftists

विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ता वामपंथियों का पुतला फूंकते हुए।PC: अमर उजाला

 अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने केरल में वामपंथियों द्वारा निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या करने के विरोध में शनिवार को नगर के चौघानपाटा में वामपंथियों का पुतला फूंका। इस मौके पर वक्ताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि केरल में वामपंथियों द्वारा राष्ट्रवादियों की लगातार हत्या की जा रही है।
उन्होंने राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के लोगों पर हो रहे अत्याचारों का विरोध किया। पुतला फूंकने वालों में अखिल भारती विद्यार्थी परिषद के जिला संयोजक विनोद लटवाल, सुभाष जोशी, देवाशीष धानिक, शालिनी परगाई, ज्योति मेहरा, निशा बिष्ट, कमलेश नेगी, प्रकाश जोशी, हिमांशु, सुदीप आदि शामिल हैं। ब्यूरो
