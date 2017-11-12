Download App
फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे जानवरों के बाद अब तेंदुए से लोग भयभीत

Haldwani Bureau

Haldwani Bureau

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:42 PM IST
अल्मोड़ा। नगर से सटे फलसीमा गांव में पिछले काफी समय से तेंदुए सक्रिय हैं। बीते 15 दिनों में तेंदुए ने तल्ला और मल्ला फलसीमा में गाय, पालतू कुत्ते आदि को मार डाला है। क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण कुशाल सिंह और संजय बिष्ट का कहना है कि एक तरफ तेंदुए से जान का डर तो दूसरी तरफ जंगली जानवर लगातार फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं।
जिससे ग्रामीणों का जीना दूभर हो गया है। ताकुला ब्लॉक के बसौली, झिझाड़, किरड़ा, पोखरी आदि जगहों पर भी तेंदुआ लगातार गांव के आसपास दिखाई दे रहा है। इसके अलावा लमगड़ा, जैंती, भैंसियाछाना ब्लाक के कई गांवों में तेंदुए का आतंक बना हुआ है।
