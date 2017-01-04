आपका शहर Close

वाराणसी में कान्वेंट स्कूलों में दाखिले की जंग शुरू

{"_id":"586c96184f1c1b4d56159c68","slug":"varanasi-convent-school-enrollment-started","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091f\u00a0\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल,वाराणसी

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:58 AM IST
Varanasi convent school enrollment started

school

स्कूलों में दाखिलों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। कान्वेंट स्कूलों में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। जनवरी में शुरू दाखिले की ये प्रक्रिया अब अगले तीन महीनों तक जारी रहेगी।
फिलहाल पहले चरण में सनबीम स्कूल, डालिम्स, सनबीम एकेडमी समेत दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल, आर्यन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल और माउंट लिटेरा जी स्कूल के लिए आवेदन शुरू हो गए हैं। 

शैक्षणिक सत्र 2017-18 के लिए इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूलों में आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के साथ ही प्रवेश की अधिसूचना भी जारी कर दी गई है। कुछ स्कूलों में टेस्ट की तिथियां भी निर्धारित की जा चुकी हैं। दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल वाराणसी में एक चरण के दाखिले दिसंबर के आखिर में ही हो गए हैं।

उधर सनबीम स्कूल, डालिम्स, सनबीम एकेडमी से आवेदन फार्म मिलना शुरू हो गया है। फार्म स्कूल की वेबसाइट से भी डाउनलोड किए जा सकते हैं। फार्म जमा करते वक्त रजिस्ट्रेशन की फीस भरी जानी है।

उधर सेंट जॉन्स स्कूल मढ़ौली में 16 जनवरी से तीन दिनों के लिए आवेदन फार्म मिलेंगे। सेंट जॉन्स स्कूल डीरेका में 21 से आवेदन फार्म मिलेंगे। ऐसे ही केंद्रीय विद्यालय और हैप्पी मॉडल स्कूल में आवेदन फार्म फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह से मिलने शुरू होंगे।
