बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी के बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट पर आतंकी हमले का खतरा
{"_id":"586c9d1a4f1c1b943a159600","slug":"varanasi-babatpur-airport-threat-of-a-terrorist-attack","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0924\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 12:28 PM IST
स्कूल में आतंकी हमला
PC: social media
लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर 31 जनवरी तक विजिटर टिकट पर रोक लगा दी गई है। खुफिया एजेंसियों की रिपोर्ट के बाद यहां हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। यह निर्णय खुफिया इनपुट के बाद एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर लिया है।
मुख्य टर्मिनल भवन के विजिटर एरिया से लेकर एयरपोर्ट पर आने-जाने वालों पर नजर भी रखी जा रही है। खुफि या एजेंसियों द्वारा पिछले दिनों हवाई अड्डे के विजिटर एरिया में आतंकी हमले की आशंका जताई गई थी।
इसके बाद एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी मुख्यालय द्वारा 29 दिसंबर को बाबतपुर हवाई अड्डे पर पत्र भेजकर जानकारी देते हुए मुस्तैद रहने के निर्देश दिए गए। मुख्यालय के पत्र के बाद न केवल सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई बल्कि विजिटर टिकट पर भी 30 जनवरी तक रोक लगा दी गई।
एयरपोर्ट के कार्यवाहक डायरेक्टर आरके वर्मा का कहना है कि ख़ुफिया इनपुट के बाद मुख्यालय से विजिटर टिकट पर रोक लगाने के आदेश के बाद यह कदम उठाया गया है।
बता दें कि इसके पहले गणतंत्र दिवस के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा संबंधी कारणों से विजिटर टिकट पर रोक 20 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी तक लगती थी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586cb8544f1c1bdd69158a92","slug":"spectacular-catch-by-haidee-birkett-in-big-bash-league","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0948\u091a, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586cae704f1c1b0052159e2b","slug":"promising-bollywood-debutante-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ca8d74f1c1ba709159c4d","slug":"dangal-is-tax-free-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ca3b04f1c1ba378159c1e","slug":"home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586c8dc14f1c1b0f78159da7","slug":"feud-in-yadav-family-meeting-rounds-continue","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u091c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869edd24f1c1b4d56158309","slug":"bjp-bus-met-with-accident-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940, 45 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b375c4f1c1ba709158ea9","slug":"tejaswi-yadav-comemnted-on-samajwadi-party-feud","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940, '\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869df104f1c1b0b76eeae62","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-called-meeting-imp-decision-may-be-taken","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940, \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864f9df4f1c1b724feeb4d6","slug":"cm-akhilesh-announces-his-candidates-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u092c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top