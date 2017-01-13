बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बनारस पहुंचे तारेक फतह, कहा तीन तलाक कुरान के खिलाफ
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 01:47 PM IST
वाराणसी पहुंचे तारेक फतह
PC: अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तानी मूल के चर्चित कनाडाई लेखक तारिक फतह आज पहली बार बनारस पहुंचे। काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) में उन्होंने तीन तलाक की जमकर आलोचना की। तारिक ने कहा कि तीन तलाक का समर्थन कर रहे मौलानाओं को बच्चियों की बद्दुआ लगेगी।
कहा कि अल्लाह ने हमें कुरान दी है और हमें उसे मानना चाहिए। न कि उन मौलानाओं की किताब जिन्होंने कुरान से मोटी अपनी किताब लिख दी। उन्होंने कहा कि बीबीयों को तीन तलाक का अधिकार दिया जाए ताकि जब चाहें वो तब पति को तलाक दे सकें।
कहा कि बेटियों के साथ शरिया के नाम पर जुल्म हो रहा है। कम उम्र में उनकी शादी कर दी जा रही है। कहा कि तीन तलाक शरियत के खिलाफ है। उन्होंने मुसलमानों से अपील की कि वे अरबों की नकल छोड़ें और आधुनिकता अपनाएं।
तारिक ने बताया कि आतंकवाद और धर्म का गहरा ताल्लुक है। बताया कि आतंकवादी मानते हैं कि जिंदगी मौत के बाद शुरु होती है, इसलिए वे अपने जीवन का कोई मूल्य नहीं समझते।
