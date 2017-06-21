आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालयः मेरिट से नहीं अब प्रवेश परीक्षा से शास्त्री-आचार्य में दाखिला

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:41 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sampurnanand sanskrit universityadmission through entrance exam

संपूर्णानंद संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालयPC: self

संपूर्णानंद संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय में इस सत्र में शास्त्री-आचार्य में दाखिला प्रवेश परीक्षा के माध्यम से कराया जाएगा। 24 जुलाई को शास्त्री और 25 जुलाई को आचार्य प्रथम वर्ष की प्रवेश परीक्षा कराई जाएगी।
इसके पहले एक जुलाई तक संबंधित अभ्यर्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर उसकी हार्डकापी तीन जुलाई तक विश्वविद्यालय में जमा कर सकते हैं। छात्र कल्याण संकायाध्यक्ष प्रो. रामपूजन पांडेय ने बुधवार को पत्रकारवार्ता में इसकी जानकारी दी। 

छात्र कल्याण संकाय कार्यालय में प्रो. पांडेय ने बताया कि 2010 के बाद से यहां प्रवेश मेरिट के आधार पर कराया जा रहा था लेकिन इस बार व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है।

इसके पीछे बेहतर छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन करना और शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता को बनाए रखना ही मुख्य उद्देश्य है। प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए 20 जुलाई से प्रवेश पत्र वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा। बताया कि शास्त्री में 31 जुलाई से आठ अगस्त और आचार्य में चार से सात अगस्त तक काउंसलिंग होगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

varanasi news hindi sampurnanand sanskrit university sanskrit university varanasi admission in sampurnanand sanskrit university More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

कैटरीना पर उमड़ा रणबीर का प्यार, साेशल मीडिया पर कह दी दिल की बात

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
ranbir kapoor speaks on katrina kaif will never work together again statement

कुछ दिन पहले ऐसी दिखती थी शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना, रातों-रात हो गई इतनी बड़ी

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
shahrukh khan daughter suhana khan old vs new stunnig pics

'Facebook पर 1000 लाइक्स दो, वर्ना बच्चे को फेंक दूंगा...'

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Father in Algeria hangs son from 15th floor of the building for facebook likes

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: कल सुबह 11 बजे जारी होगा रिजल्ट, यहां करें चेक

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared tomorrow at 11 am check here

योगा डे स्पेशलः उंगलियों की टिप्स पर अब आपकी सेहत

  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
yoga day special-your health at your finger tips

जबर ख़बर

योग दिवसः पानी से पहाड़ तक और दिल्‍ली से पेरू तक हर जगह सिर्फ योग
Read More

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Read

मानवता शर्मसार: ठेले पर मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए दो शव

Dead bodies are again taken on thela
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में उपजे तनावपूर्ण हालात, हिंसक प्रदर्शनों की आशंका में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

speculation of voilance in kashmir valley
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम और पार्किंग की कमी से मिलेगी राहत

People feel good in solan soon to get a new parking
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

8वीं बोर्ड का आया परिणाम,गुरुवार को आएगा 10वी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट

rajasthan board declared 8th board result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

आज 4 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम, सबसे पहले यहां देखिए अपना रिजल्ट

rajasthan board 10th class result to be declared on june 8
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर मांगी माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग