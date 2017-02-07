बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में हिचकोले खाएगी राहुल और अखिलेश की जोड़ी
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:49 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के महासमर को जीतने के लिए कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और अखिलेश यादव की जोड़ी 11 फरवरी को वाराणसी में रोड शो करने आ रही है। इसी दिन यूपी में पहले चरण का मतदान होना है। बनारस में रोड शो के दौरान इस युवा जोड़ी को कई कांटों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें परेशानियां-
