रेप के बाद नाबालिग हुई गर्भवती, पुलिस ने आरोपी को भेजा जुवेनाइल कोर्ट

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,चंदौली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 03:20 PM IST
minor girl pregnant after rape in chandauli

demo pic

चंदौली जिले के सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र की नाबालिग लड़की से उसी गांव के एक किशोर ने बलात्कार किया। लड़की के गर्भवती होने पर परिवार वालों को मामले का पता चला। पंचायत से सुलझाने की कोशिश नाकाम होने पर मामला थाने पहुंच गया।
पीड़िता के परिवार वालों की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने शनिवार को आरोपी को किशोर न्यायालय भेज दिया।  कोतवाली क्षेत्र की लड़की से किशोर ने दुराचार किया था। इसके चलते वह गर्भवती हो गई। इसकी जानकारी परिवार वालों को तब हुई जब लड़की के पेट में दर्द शुरू हुआ।
 
झोला छाप चिकित्सक को परिवार वालों ने दिखाया और दर्द की दवा खिलाने लगे। एक माह बाद भी जब दर्द से राहत नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ को दिखाया। उसकी सलाह पर अल्ट्रा साउंड कराने पर गर्भवती होने की बात सामने आई।
कड़ाई से पूछताछ में लड़की ने आरोपी किशोर का नाम बताया। इसके बाद मामले को पंचायत से सुलझाने की कोशिश हुई, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। इसके बाद लड़की के घरवालों ने शुक्रवार को कोतवाली पहुंचकर किशोर के विरुद्ध तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने शनिवार को आरोपी को किशोर न्यायालय भेज दिया।  
