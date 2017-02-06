आपका शहर Close

हजारों रविदासियों ने डाला संत रविदास की जन्मस्थली पर पड़ाव

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:15 PM IST
markets and music is start for ravidas jayanti in varanasi

हर तरफ झूमने-नाचने का दौर शुरू हो गया PC: अमर उजाला

संत रविदास के जन्मस्थान सीर गोवर्धन की छटा अब बदल गई है। हजारों की तादाद में श्रद्धालु पंजाब, गुजरात, राजस्थान से सीर गोवर्धन पहुंच गए। हर तरफ झूमने-नाचने का दौर शुरू हो गया है। 
संत रविदास मंदिर की सड़कों की पटरियों पर बाजार सज गया। मेला क्षेत्र निखर गया है। सीर गोवर्धन में दुकानों पर भीड़ लगने लगी है।
उधर, सेवादारों की टोलियों ने भी जिम्मेदारी संभाल ली है।
रविवार को रोटी बनाने की मशीन भी मंगा ली गई। इस मशीन से एक घंटे में एक हजार रोटी बनेगी। बसों से रविदासियों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। पंडालों में चहल पहल बढ़ गई है।
आठ फरवरी से शुरू होने वाले लंगर के लिए सौ से ज्यादा कारीगर मिठाई बनाने में लगे है। माहिलाएं कामों में लगी हैं। दुकानों पर संत रविदास के पोस्टर सजाए जाने लगे हैं। पूर्व एडीजी चमन लाल भी सीर गोवर्धन पहुंच गए हैं।
1500 सौ से अधिक सेवादारों ने पंडालों से लेकर मंदिर तक की व्यवस्था संभाल ली है। गुरुवाणी के पाठ से पूरा इलाका गूंज रहा है।
Write a Comment

