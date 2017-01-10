बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोनभद्र के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में हेलीकॉप्टर से होगी कांबिंग
{"_id":"5874b76c4f1c1b5e2aba96b1","slug":"maoist-affected-areas-of-sonbhadra-helicopter-will-use-by-police","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0902\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 04:08 PM IST
maoist
विधान सभा चुनाव के दौरान सोनभद्र के नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में हेलीकॉप्टर से फोर्स कांबिग करेगी। इसके लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से एसपी लल्लन सिंह ने हेलीकॉप्टर की मांग की है। मतदान के दौरान हेलीकॉप्टर से फोर्स मतदान केंद्रों का भ्रमण करती रहेगी।
बिहार, झारखंड, छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्य प्रदेश की सीमा को स्पर्श करने वाले सोनभद्र में 22 थाने हैं। इसमें से मांची, रायपुर, रामपुर बरकोनिया, विण्ढमगंज और कोन थाना पूर्ण रूप से नक्सल प्रभावित हैं। राबर्ट्सगंज विधान सभा पूर्णत: और घोरावल, दुद्धी और ओबरा विधान सभाएं आंशिक रूप से नक्सल प्रभावित हैं।
वर्तमान में बार्डर नक्सली गतिविधयां तेज हो गई है। ऐसे में पड़ोसी प्रदेशों को स्पर्श करने वाले मतदान केंद्रों पर आठ मार्च को होने वाले विधान सभा चुनाव को संपन्न कराना पुलिस किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं मान रही है।
शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चुनाव कराने के लिए एसपी ने भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से 70 कंपनी सीआरपीएफ, 40 कंपनी पीएसी के अलावा हेलीकाप्टर की मांग की है। पुलिस अधीक्षक लल्लन सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव शुरू होने से 24 घंटे पहले नक्सल इलाकों में हेलीकाप्टर से आधुनिक असलहों से लैश सीआरपीएफ के जवान कांबिंग शुरू कर देंगे।
हेलीकाप्टर से बिहार, झारखंड, छत्तीसगढ़ और एमपी बार्डर के सीमावर्ती समस्त बूथों पर निगरानी होगी। ताकि जिले में नक्सली या अपराधी घुसकर अशांति का माहौल पैदा न कर सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस लाइन चुर्क के अलावा अन्य जगहों पर हेलीकाप्टर को लैंडिंग कराने के लिए हेलीपैड का निर्माण कराया जाएगा।
इसके लिए स्थानों का चयन किया जा रहा है। गौरतलब हो कि वर्ष 2012 में विस चुनाव के दौरान शासन स्तर के अधिकारी, डीएम और एसपी भी हेलीकाप्टर से भ्रमण कर वोटिंग का जायजा लेते रहे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5874af054f1c1b1829ba97ed","slug":"salman-khan-share-a-rare-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5874c2224f1c1be165ba952f","slug":"ms-dhoni-will-continue-to-captain-his-ipl-side-and-state-in-domestic-circuit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940'","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58749d9c4f1c1b1529ba95eb","slug":"dangal-18th-day-box-office-collection","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5874a8814f1c1b1929ba9947","slug":"why-ranveer-is-mum-over-deepika-vin-diesel-s-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 ?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5874bada4f1c1be165ba94ff","slug":"makar-sankranti-2017-on-saturday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5874a1a84f1c1b1729ba96a4","slug":"talk-between-mulayam-singh-and-akhilesh-after-meeting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587476a54f1c1b1529ba947f","slug":"nitish-says-lalu-decided-to-sit-on-the-ground-not-mine","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5874a3b24f1c1b1729ba96a8","slug":"akhilesh-willl-be-cm-face-says-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587475264f1c1b1629ba9533","slug":"beni-prasad-verma-complaints-against-arvind-singh-gope","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873abd34f1c1b1829ba8c69","slug":"passengers-pay-full-penalty","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941\u2019 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top