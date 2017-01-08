बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कश्मीर में गिरी बर्फ, काशी में हवा-बारिश बढ़ाएगी मुसीबत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Kashmir snow fell, the wind-rain raise trouble in Kashi
{"_id":"5871fbf24f1c1b1629ba7e4d","slug":"kashmir-snow-fell-the-wind-rain-raise-trouble-in-kashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b,\u00a0\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0935\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 02:26 PM IST
दो दिन बाद पूर्वांचल में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ बादल बरस सकते हैं। सोमवार तक आसमान में हवा के साथ बादलों की गरज-चमक हो सकती है। उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाएं शनिवार की शाम ठहर गईं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5871d5d44f1c1b1529ba7c9c","slug":"bsp-issues-its-fourth-list-of-candidates-for-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 101 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5871d8774f1c1b1629ba7cb7","slug":"heavy-snow-fall-at-himachal-pradesh-to-enjot-it-go-to-kasauli-nahan-dagshai-and-barog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e... \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u0938\u094d\u0928\u094b\u092b\u0949\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5871e1944f1c1b1829ba7d05","slug":"air-company-hiked-srinagar-flight-due-to-snowfall","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58712bfe4f1c1b0b3215957e","slug":"heavy-snowfall-in-kashmir-valley","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0908 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top