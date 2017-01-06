बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में ट्रक ने महिला को कुचला, मौत
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:26 PM IST
वाराणसी में हादसा
PC: अमर उजाला
वाराणसी के चोलापुर थाना क्षेत्र के दानगंज बाजार में शुक्रवार की सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसे में महिला की मौत हो गयी । वहीं इस हादसे में महिला की दो बेटियां बाल-बाल बच गयीं।
जौनपुर के केराकत कोतवाली के सोहनी की रहने वाली मृतक ज्ञान देवी (55) पत्नी हरिशंकर सरोज अपनी पुत्री रीता सरोज (25) व सोनी सरोज (32) के साथ बाइक से वाराणसी शहर में दवा लेने के लिए जा रही थीं।
इसी दौरान बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। बाइक पलटने से सामने से आ रही ट्रक के चपेट मे आ जाने से ज्ञान देवी की मौत हो गयी।
बाइक को पुत्री रीता चला रही थी। घटना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने लाश को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया ।
मां की मौत से बेटियों पर मानो आफत सी आ गयी और बाजार में वे रोने लगी। घटना को लेकर महौल गमगीन हो गया ।
