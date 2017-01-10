आपका शहर Close

वाराणसी में पांच साल की बच्ची से बलात्कार

टीम डिजिटल, वाराणसी

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:58 AM IST
Varanasi five-year-old girl raped

rapePC: daily mail

वाराणसी के लोहता इलाके में सोमवार देर रात एक किशोर ने पांच साल की लड़की के साथ बलात्कार कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी किशोर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस ने बताया जा रहा है कि 17 वर्षीय किशोर सोमवार की शाम बच्ची को बहकाकर अपने साथ ले गया और रात में दुष्कर्म किया।

सुबह गांव के बाहर नाले के पास बच्ची मिली। सूचना पाकर घर के लोग बच्ची को लेकर थाने पहुंचे। पुलिस ने आरोपी किशोर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

﻿