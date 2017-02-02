बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुगलसराय : मालगाड़ी और मैजिक वैन में भीषण टक्कर
Thu, 02 Feb 2017
उत्तर रेलवे के व्यासनगर और पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुगलसराय रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच मुगलसराय कोतवाली क्षेत्र के हृदयपुर गांव के समीप मुगलसराय आ रही मालगाड़ी से मैजिक टकरा गई। टकराने से मैजिक के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
मैजिक से टकराकर बिजली का पोल संख्या 758 / डीजी 5 टेढ़ा हो गया जबकि 758 / डीजी चार में मालगाड़ी की बॉडी फंसकर बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। मालगाड़ी के चालक ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाया जिससे करीब दो सौ मीटर दूर जाकर रुकी।
मालगाड़ी के चालक और गांव वालों ने मैजिक के चालक और खलासी को बचा लिया। दोनों पूरी तरह सुरक्षित रहे। बाहर निकलते ही दोनों मौके से भाग निकले।
ट्रेन के चालक और गार्ड ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी ब्रेक का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जाता तो मैजिक के चालक और खलासी का बचना संभव नहीं था। वहीं इंजन भी पटरी से उतर सकता था।
ट्रेन के चालक विशाल कुमार और धीरज कुमार उत्तर रेलवे के वाराणसी हेडक्वार्टर से संबंधित हैं जबकि गार्ड शिवनाथ यादव सुल्तानपुर से ट्रेन लेकर आ रहे थे।
