आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

मुगलसराय : मालगाड़ी और मैजिक वैन में भीषण टक्कर

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला, मुगलसराय

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Mughalsarai: goods train and Magic van horrific collision

train accident in mughalsaraiPC: अमर उजाला

उत्तर रेलवे के व्यासनगर और पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुगलसराय रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच ‌मुगलसराय कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ‌‌हृदयपुर गांव के समीप मुगलसराय आ रही मालगाड़ी से मैजिक टकरा गई। टकराने से मैजिक के परखच्चे उड़ गए।

मैजिक से टकराकर बिजली का पोल संख्या 758 / डीजी 5 टेढ़ा हो गया जबकि 758 / डीजी चार में मालगाड़ी की बॉडी फंसकर बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। मालगाड़ी के चालक ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाया जिससे करीब दो सौ मीटर दूर जाकर रुकी।

मालगाड़ी के चालक और गांव वालों ने मैजिक के चालक और खलासी को बचा लिया। दोनों पूरी तरह सुरक्षित रहे। बाहर निकलते ही दोनों मौके से भाग निकले।

ट्रेन के चालक और गार्ड ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी ब्रेक का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जाता तो मैजिक के चालक और खलासी का बचना संभव नहीं था। वहीं इंजन भी पटरी से उतर सकता था।

ट्रेन के चालक विशाल कुमार और धीरज कुमार उत्तर रेलवे के वाराणसी हेडक्वार्टर से संबंधित हैं जबकि गार्ड शिवनाथ यादव सुल्तानपुर से ट्रेन लेकर आ रहे थे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

मुगलसराय mughalsarai goods train chandauli hindi news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

देवी देवताओं के इन मार्डन रूप को देखकर आप जरूर लाईक और शेयर करेंगे

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
like and share god and goddess modern picture

मां-बाप का किया था विरोध, चप्पलों से पीटकर घ्‍ार से बाहर निकाल दी गई थी ये हीरोइन

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
amisha patel dispute with her family

बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया का ट्रेलर: वरुण ने दी आलिया को दुआ

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Watch the crackling chemistry of Varun-Alia in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer

लड़की के चेहरे पर उग आया पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये बीमारी

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases

शाहरुख की सेल्फी से इंटरनेट पर स्टार बनी ये लड़की, आ रहे शादी के प्रपोजल

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Meet the new internet sensation Saima Hussain Mir, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

केलों में छुपाकर ले जाई जा रही थी लाखों की सऊदी रियाल, दो गिरफ्तार

Saudi riyals was being transported hidden in banana at Kerala airport 
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

तीन महीने से मासूम बच्ची के साथ मां-बाप कर रहे थे जानवरों जैसा बर्ताव

Innocent baby treated like animal
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुगलसराय : मालगाड़ी और मैजिक वैन में भीषण टक्कर

Mughalsarai: goods train and Magic van horrific collision
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण, युवती ने बच्ची को दिया जन्म

Girl Rape Case at karsog, Mandi.
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ASP, DSP ने किया महिला पुलिस कर्मियों का शारीरिक उत्पीड़न

Himachal Police ASP and DSP in the dock for sexual harassing woman constables
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दहशत से दो दिन दिल में दबाए रखी रेप की बात

young woman raped when she alone at home
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top