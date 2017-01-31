आपका शहर Close

भदोही में स्कूली वैन की चपेट में आने से मासूम की मौत

टीम डिजिटल, भदोही

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:20 PM IST
Bhadohi child become innocent victim of a school van

bhadohi school van PC: अमर उजाला

कोतवाली क्षेत्र के दरोपुर मोहल्ले में स्कूली वैन की चपेट में आने से चार वर्षीय बच्चे अरमान पुत्र मोहीद की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। बच्चा अपने घर के बाहर खेल रहा था।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक वैन को चालक की बजाय खलासी चला रहा था। हादसे के बाद स्‍थानीय लोगों ने वैन से स्कूली बच्चों को बाहर निकाल कर उन्हें घर भेजवाया । वहीं चालक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।

उधर, हादसे के बाद खलासी फरार हो गया। घटना 7.30 बजे सुबह की है। सूचना पर एसडीएम व सीओ भी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। वहीं वैन व चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया।

 

