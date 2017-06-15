आपका शहर Close

निलंबित एआरटीओ आरएस यादव पर दर्ज हुआ एक और मुकदमा

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, चंदौली

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:57 AM IST
ARTO RS Yadav Another lawsuit filed

rs yadav PC: अमर उजाला

अवैध वसूली व भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में जेल भेजे गए निलंबित एआरटीओ आरएस यादव, उसके ड्राइवर शिव बहादुर यादव व एक अन्य के खिलाफ बुधवार की रात अलीनगर थाने में वाराणसी निवासी ट्रक मालिक ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।

आरोप है कि इन लोगों ने सात जून को ट्रक चालक से फाइल छीन ली। इसके अलावा सात हजार रुपए इंट्री के लिए मांग कर रहे थे। नहीं दिए जाने पर वाहन को रामनगर स्थित डम्पिंग यार्ड में खड़ा कर दिया गया था।

बुधवार को ट्रक मालिक वीरेन्द्र कुमार चौरसिया ने अलीनगर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। आरोप है कि उनकी दो ट्रकें 07 जून की मध्य रात्रि सैयदराजा से चावल की बोरियां लादकर एफसीआई गोदाम पहाड़िया वाराणसी के लिए निकली थीं।

कहा कि उनकी ट्रक संख्या यूपी 67 टी 2565 जैसे ही सिंधीताली के समीप पहुंची तभी एआरटीओ आरएस यादव, उनका चालक शिव बहादुर यादव और एक अन्य व्यक्ति ने उनकी गाड़ी रोक ली और उससे कागजात दिखाने को कहा। जब चालक ने कागजात दिखाए तो उससे सात हजार रुपये इंट्री फीस मांगने लगे। जब उसने अंडर लोड गाड़ी का हवाला देते हुए ऐसा करने से इंकार किया उसके कागज जबरदस्ती अपने साथ ले गए।

ट्रक मालिक वीरेन्द्र ने बताया अगले दिन जब उन्होंने एआरटीओ के चालक शिव बहादुर से कागज मांगे तो उसने एआरटीओ से गाड़ी के कागजात लेने की बात कही। दिनभर कागजात नहीं मिलने के बाद ट्रक स्वामी अपना ट्रक लेकर डंपिंग यार्ड से चला गया।

गाड़ी के कागजात पास नहीं होने पर पेश आ रही समस्या के बाद बुधवार को जब एआरटीओ दफ्तर गाड़ी के कागजात लेने पहुंचा तो वहां भी उसे कुछ नहीं मिला। सीओ सदर त्रिपुरारी पांडेय ने ट्रक मालिक से मिली तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

