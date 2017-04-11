बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीजल पाइप में लगी आग, कैंट स्टेशन पर बड़ा हादसा टला
कैंट के प्लेटफार्म नंबर छह पर खड़ी थी मालगाड़ी
वाराणसी कैंट स्टेशन के यार्ड में प्लेटफार्म नंबर छह पर सोमवार की सुबह बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बच गया। डीजल टैंक के पास प्लेटफार्म पर मालगाड़ी खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान अचानक डीजल की पाइप में आग लग गई।
इसकी जानकारी होते ही रेलवे अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। दमकल की गाड़ी भी पहुंच गई। इस बीच कर्मचारियों ने आनन-फानन में पेयजल पाइप से उस पर काबू पाया।
मालगाड़ी प्लेटफार्म पर इंजन में डीजल भरने के लिए खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान पाइप में आग लग गई। इसकी जानकारी कर्मचारियों ने रेल अधिकारियों को दी। साथ ही ट्रेन में पानी भरने के लिए लगी पाइप से उसे बुझाने लगे।
संयोग ठीक रहा कि आग आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई। आग इंजन में लगती और फैल जाती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। आग बुझने तक कैंट स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल रहा।
