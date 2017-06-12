बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेल कर्मियों ने डीएमई के खिलाफ बुलंद की आवाज
{"_id":"5946dc1c4f1c1b2b598b474c","slug":"91497816092-varanasi-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:31 AM IST
वाराणसी। कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों का आरोप लगाते हुए डीएमई राजेश कुमार के खिलाफ रविवार को कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल कर्मचारियों ने जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कर्मचारियों ने साप्ताहिक छुट्टी न मिलने और ड्यूटी में असमानता का आरोप लगाया।
ओबीसी रेलवे कर्मचारी यूनियन के अध्यक्ष यूके सिंह के नेतृत्व में विरोध प्रदर्शन हुआ। बता दें कि पिछले मंगलवार को कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर पांच पर मुख्य क्रू नियंत्रक और लोको पायलट के बीच कहासुनी हो गई। ड्यूटी लगाने के विवाद में हाथापाई की नौबत आ गई। बीच-बचाव कर लोगों ने मामला शांत कराया। हालांकि बाद में यूके सिंह को दोबारा जिम्मेदारी दे दी गई थी। प्रदर्शन कर रहे कर्मचारियों ने लोको पायलट के साथ हुई हाथापाई की घटना की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने की भी मांग की।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594664eb4f1c1bf5688b480e","slug":"sonam-kapoor-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-get-cozy-at-a-nightclub-photo-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59461e5f4f1c1b9a578b47f0","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-predictions-of-india-vs-pakistan-final-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937 \u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940?","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5946235b4f1c1bc9388b480f","slug":"sunny-leone-shares-a-passionate-kiss-with-hubby-daniel-weber-on-istagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944d4f64f1c1b4c258b4611","slug":"thank-you-papa-to-give-me-wing-of-confidence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947\u0903\u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0902\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5944e06c4f1c1b4c258b46f3","slug":"do-not-do-these-work-on-sunday-for-fame-and-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e32e74f1c1be04f9beb02","slug":"hizbul-module-busted-in-handwara","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091c\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 2 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d33254f1c1be65d9bee41","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-says-bjp-government-is-anti-farmers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"MP \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 UP \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e50a41126f4c80b8b4579","slug":"jodhpur-consumer-forum-penalize-indian-railway","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 30 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e51591126f4c50b8b45a0","slug":"nitish-kumar-attacked-on-pm-modi-says-not-fulfilled-promises","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e1fc24f1c1b0b559bea46","slug":"pcpndt-team-arrest-three-person-in-sikar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0938\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0923 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top