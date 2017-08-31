Download App
दो माह में सिर्फ पांच दिन आया लिफ्ट कैनाल में पानी

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:04 AM IST
चौबेपुर। चंद्रावती लिफ्ट कैनाल में पिछले दो महीने में सिर्फ पांच दिन पानी आया है। पानी के अभाव में सिंचाई न हो पाने से धान और सब्जी की फसलें सूखने लगी हैं, जिससे क्षेत्र के किसान खासे परेशान हैं।
श्रीकंठपुर, उगापुर, धौरहरा, गरथौली, पलकहां, भगवतीपुर और बिनाथीपुर समेत दर्जन भर से ज्यादा गांवों के किसान सिंचाई के लिए चंद्रावती लिफ्ट कैनाल पर निर्भर हैं। किसानों ने बताया कि जुलाई और अगस्त में सिर्फ पांच दिन कैनाल में पानी आया है। अब बारिश का सीजन खत्म हो रहा है लेकिन नहर में पानी नहीं छोड़ा गया। इसके चलते सिंचाई न हो पाने से इन गांवों के किसान परेशान हैं। जुलाई में सीडीओ की मौजूदगी में आयोजित किसान दिवस में चंद्रावती गांव के किसान सत्येंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने इस मामले की शिकायत की तो सिंचाई विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता ने बिजली की समस्या बता कर पल्ला झाड़ लिया। मौके पर मौजूद विद्युत विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता ने पर्याप्त बिजली मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया था बावजूद इसके समस्या ज्यों की त्यों बनी हुई है।
