आक्सीजन सिस्टम देखने पहुंचे सीएमओ, दी चेतावनी

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 02:11 AM IST
वाराणसी। जिला महिला अस्पताल कबीरचौरा में एक दिन पहले आक्सीजन सिलेंडर का नॉब फंसने के कारण आधा घंटा आपूर्ति बाधित रहने की घटना से स्वास्थ्य महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया है। रविवार को सीएमओ डॉ. वीबी सिंह ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर आक्सीजन सिस्टम का जायजा लिया। साथ ही ऑक्सीजन व्यवस्था दुरुस्त रखने और रखरखाव पर ध्यान देने की हिदायत दी। उन्होंने एसआईसी को पूरे मामले की जांच कर रिपोर्ट देने को कहा है।
महिला अस्पताल में शनिवार को अपराह्न 3.30 बजे आक्सीजन सिलेंडर का नॉब फंस गया था, जिसके चलते आधे घंटे के लिए आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई थी। मामले की जानकारी होने तत्काल बाद दूसरे सिलेंडर से आपूर्ति शुरू की गई। वहीं, इसी दौरान बिजली भी गुल हो गई, जिससे एसएनसीयू में भर्ती बच्चों को थोड़ी असुविधा हुई। मामले की गंभीरता को समझते हुए रविवार को सीएमओ अस्पताल पहुंचे और आक्सीजन आपूर्ति की व्यवस्था देखी। उन्होंने बताया कि एसआईसी को आक्सीजन सिस्टम को दुरुस्त रखने और निरंतर ध्यान देने को कहा गया है। साथ ही मामले में जल्द से जल्द जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।
