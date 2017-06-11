बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेमियों की जिद पर माने परिवारीजन
Sun, 18 Jun 2017
डोभी। आजमगढ़ के मेहनगर ग्राम कटाट निवासी सत्यदेव सोनकर का 20 वर्षीय बेटा विशाल को पड़ोस के ही इस्लाम की बेटी रब्बो सें तीन साल से प्रेम प्रपंच का सिलसिला चल रहा था। शनिवार शाम दोनों चंदवक के किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर शादी करने के इरादे से पहुंचे थे। उनके परिजन भी खोजते यहां पहुंच गए। काफी मान मनौवल के बाद भी दोनों अपनी जिद पर अड़े रहे तो दोनों के परिजनों ने शादी की इजाजत दे दी। मौके पर ही दोनों पक्षों ने सुलहनामे पर हस्ताक्षर भी किए।
