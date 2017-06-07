बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रास्ते पर हुए अतिक्रमण को हटाया
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 10:15 PM IST
सोनभद्र। राबर्ट्सगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मुठेर गांव में मंगलवार को एसडीएम विशाल यादव और सीटी धनंजय सिंह कुशवाहा ने अवैध कब्जे को ढहवा दिया। मनबढ़ों ने रास्ते पर मड़ई लगाकर कब्जा कर लिया था। विरोध करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर चालान कर दिया।
दोपहर करीब 12 बजे मुठेर पहुंचे एसडीएम ने लेखपाल से रास्ते पर मड़ई डालने वालों के बारे में जानकारी ली। जिसमें कब्जे की बात सामने आई। इसपर उन्होंने नायब तहसीलदार पवन सिंह को अतिक्रमण हटवाने का निर्देश दिया। लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। यह देख एसडीएम और सीओ ने कोतवाल राजीव मिश्रा को विरोध करने वालों को गिरफ्तार करने का निर्देश दिया। इसके बाद विरोध करने वाले धीरे-धीरे भागने लगे। इस दौरान पुलिस ने विरोध करने के आरोप में एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया। और अतिक्रमण हटवा दिया गया। क्षेत्राधिकारी धनंजय सिंह कुशवाहा ने कहा कि श्रीप्रकाश चौबे का शांतिभंग में चालान कर दिया गया।
